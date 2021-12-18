JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office has been working a serious case Saturday evening where a person is barricaded in a residence near the Dollar General on Delhi Road in Jersey County.

Some roads near the scene are blocked, while authorities handle the case. Multiple law enforcement personnel are now involved in the investigation.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen is at the scene. He was unable to discuss much because it is still evolving but confirmed someone is barricaded in the residence and “has fired shots out the window.”

No other information could be released at this time, but more details will be provided as they are available.

