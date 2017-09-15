EDWARDSVILLE - An area man fulfilled one of his wildest dreams on Friday when he learned he had the Lucky Lotto winning ticket of $250,000 from the Thursday night drawing.

Edwardsville Moto Mart Manager Debbie Waller said a man named Jeff was the Lucky Lotto winner from her store. She said she didn’t know Jeff’s last name and didn’t want to reveal a lot of personal information about him, but she said he was emotional when he discovered he had won.

“He had checked the numbers and realized he had won and then came down to us and have it scanned and it was the winner,” she said. “We scanned it at about 2:30 this afternoon. He was so happy. He cried when he found out.”

For lottery and lotto players, she said he comes in at the same time daily to purchase a ticket or tickets. She said he had used the same numbers for some time, but changed just before picking the winning selection.

“He comes in every day,” she said of the man. “I am so happy for him. It is exciting we had someone win from our store.”

