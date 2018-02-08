EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori, Realtors ® Real Estate Company announced today that Tess and Melissa Perica will be joining their team of professionals. This daughter-mom partnership is excited about joining the Gori, Realtors® group.

Melissa Perica worked as a legal administrator for over 10 years before being persuaded by her daughter, Tess, to become a real estate agent. Tess Perica, a licensed attorney and University of Kentucky graduate, earned her Juris Doctor from the SIU School of Law. After pursuing her real estate career, Perica knew that having her mom join the profession would be an enhanced benefit to their clients, offering a partnership with exceptional service, knowledge and commitment.

“As a lifelong resident of the Metro-east and advocate for living and working here, I’m thrilled to be helping families look for a home in the area,” said Tess Perica. “I grew up in this great community, and mom and I look forward to learning about our client’s needs and finding them the perfect home as their real estate team.”

The Perica daughter-mom team has a passion for real estate, believing they bring a unique dynamic to their client’s home search. Knowledge of the area, enthusiasm, and outstanding client relations all contribute to their real estate success. Their main goal is to find buyers an ideal home for their specific requirements. “We are so happy that Melissa and Tess have joined our team,” commented Krissy Howard of Gori, Realtors.

“They bring a lot to Gori, Realtors and we couldn’t be happier.” Want to learn more? Contact Tess at (618) 973-5676 or Melissa at (618) 973-0704.

Representing buyers, sellers, lessors and property owners in need of management services throughout the Metro-east, Gori, Realtors® offers clients the expertise to meet all their real estate transaction needs. For more information about available real estate listings in the Metro-east or services provided, please call 618-659-5565, follow Gori, Realtors® on Facebook or visit www.gorirealtors.com.

