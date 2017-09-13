Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - The St. Mary’s Fall Fest enjoyed perfect weather and excellent crowds, coordinator Joe Noronha said after the event's conclusion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Noronha said the highlight of the event was probably the music, the food, kids games and the zip-line tour.

“The music was very good both Friday and Saturday,” he said. “I think overall people had a good time and things went smooth. It was enjoyable for all the kids and a safe environment for them.”

A group of young Edwardsville Suzuki students performed and drew the crowd’s attention for nearly an hour. The obstacle course slides, rock wall and zip line were very popular, the St. Mary’s Fall Fest chair said.

“We had good pork steaks, brats, cheesy brats and it is a great fundraiser for the church,” Noronha said. “It is also a good way for families to meet one another and it breaks a barrier for new students coming in and their parents.”

More like this:

Edwardsville Principal Expresses Grief After 14-Year-Old Student Dies In Crash
Jul 8, 2025
Budzinski Discusses Local Impact of Social Safety Net Cuts in the “Big, Beautiful Bill”
3 days ago
Belleville Wiffle Ball Tournament to Raise Money for Wounded Warriors Project
Jun 16, 2025
Local Hospice Volunteer Shares Story of Helping Families Through Grief
Jun 18, 2025
BESt Healthcare Summer Program Spotlights Careers In Dentistry For 30 High School Students
5 days ago

 