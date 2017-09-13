EDWARDSVILLE - The St. Mary’s Fall Fest enjoyed perfect weather and excellent crowds, coordinator Joe Noronha said after the event's conclusion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Noronha said the highlight of the event was probably the music, the food, kids games and the zip-line tour.

“The music was very good both Friday and Saturday,” he said. “I think overall people had a good time and things went smooth. It was enjoyable for all the kids and a safe environment for them.”

A group of young Edwardsville Suzuki students performed and drew the crowd’s attention for nearly an hour. The obstacle course slides, rock wall and zip line were very popular, the St. Mary’s Fall Fest chair said.

“We had good pork steaks, brats, cheesy brats and it is a great fundraiser for the church,” Noronha said. “It is also a good way for families to meet one another and it breaks a barrier for new students coming in and their parents.”

More like this: