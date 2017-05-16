(Busch Stadium) After utilizing two rehab assignments, the St. Louis Cardinals are drawing near to decision time on Jhonny Peralta.

“My plan right now for him would be to have Peralta play one more day in Memphis and then with the off-day, probably make a decision on Friday to activate him,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak.

In three games at Memphis (AAA), Jhonny Peralta is hitting .364 (5-16) with 2 runs driven in.

“He had a good day yesterday at the plate,” said Mike Matheny. “Heard positive things too, how he was moving. Said he made a couple of nice plays–that’s all great to hear.”

“He looked good,” agreed Tyler Lyons. “Made a couple plays for me. Turned a double play. He looked just like Jhonny.”

In last night’s start at Memphis, Lyons put together a line of 3.2 IP, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, BB, 3 Ks, and 2 HRs.

“I think yesterday, I actually felt probably as good as I’ve felt in a little while,” he said. “A couple poor pitches cost me, but overall, I was pretty pleased with it.”

Lyons faced 17 batters and threw 59 pitches.

“I think at this point, every time out I feel further along,” he continued. “I think overall, I’ve just been trying to get my body back into a little bit better place. Make everything feel a little easier. I don’t know that there’s one like check box, say check and you’re good. I think it’s just something I’ll keep working even after I’m activated. It’ll be an on-going process.”

It appears that it will be at least a few more days and more road trip for Tyler Lyons before he’s ready to come off the disabled list.

“He’s probably going to get one more start,” shared Mike Matheny. “Looks like it might be Springfield, they’re home right now.”

Mozeliak later confirmed the start for Lyons will be in Springfield on Saturday.

And provided there are no setbacks, Stephen Piscotty is expected to be activated this weekend.

MARTINEZ RUNNING

–Under the watchful eye of a team trainer, Jose Martinez did some running on the field at Busch Stadium this afternoon. Still rehabbing from the groin strain which has him on the disabled list, Martinez did several straight-forward sprints and then ran back and forth along the curve of the infield dirt.

“Actually, I started running yesterday,” shared Martinez. “I’ll start hitting BP today. Been hitting in the cage and been getting in some long-throwing. Will shag some balls today and see how it goes.”

