ALTON - P.E.O Chapter GG-Alton recently held a drive-through donation event to benefit the Oasis Women's Center.

On June 3, members dropped off essential items for women and children staying at the center. P.E.O., a U.S .based international women's organization. The group is known for philanthropy of women helping women.

There are three chapters in the Alton-Godfrey area.

 