CLAYTON– A well-known Metro East restaurant will soon be expanding its business to the other side of the river. Peel Wood Fired Pizza has officially announced its plans to open a new restaurant in Clayton.

The business has submitted plans to take over the first-floor retail area at 212 South Meramec Avenue in downtown Clayton. The 8,800-square-foot space sits at the bottom of a new, 26-story luxury apartment building, Two Twelve Clayton.

The pizzeria opened its first restaurant in Edwardsville, Illinois, in 2009. Peel is best known for creating its pizzas and other entrees using a wood-burning oven that heats to over 800 degrees. This style of cooking gives the food a unique flavor and has earned the business accolades from many St. Louis food critics. Three years ago, the chef-owners, Patrick Thirion and Brandon Case, opened a second location in O'Fallon, Illinois, which also includes a brewery. Thirion and Case agree that their rapid growth and success are a testament to the food they serve.

“We’re foodies at heart, and I think that it’s easy for people to see when they walk through our doors at any of our Peel locations, that we are passionate about what we do. We’ve considered expanding our business into the Greater St. Louis region for some time, and when this space opened, it just seemed like the perfect fit. We’re very excited to be able to offer our St. Louis customers a more convenient option to dine with us. Clayton offers a vibrant array of dining options, but nothing qui te like what Peel has to offer,” said Thirion.

Thirion and Case have proposed hours from 11 a.m. to 10pm Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to its pizzas, Peel will also offer their Peel Brewing Company beers, other specialty crafted brews, seasonal items and chef-inspired desserts at its new location.

For more information about this story or Peel Wood Fired Pizza, visit the website at www.peelpizza.com or call Jessica Williams at 618-772-2349.

