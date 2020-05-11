GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:

- Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited

Dr. Kathie Wuellner, M.D., FAAP

4 Memorial Dr. Suite 110

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton, IL. 62002

(618) 474-1711

Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited is an independently owned pediatric medical practice that has been serving Madison and its surrounding counties since 1983. Initially started as a solo pediatric practice by Kathie Wuellner, MD, it transformed into the entity that it is today in 2001.

The practice has 7 providers – 3 pediatricians, Dr. Kathie Wuellner, Dr. Laura Hill, and Dr. Janis Robinson and 4 Pediatric Nurse Practitioners – Stefanee Keth, Amy Hauch, Dana Aronin, and Brianna Wood. A support staff of 20 assists the providers.

The providers are on staff at Alton Memorial Hospital where they provide newborn nursery coverage. In addition, the pediatricians are on staff at St. Louis Children's Hospital; they have served for a number of years as clinical instructors for the Hospital, providing in-office educational experience for residents.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: