ALTON - The Alton Police Department received a call of a "Person laying in the roadway" shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, on Illinois 143 between Lock and Dam Way and Christopher Belchik Expressway.

Officers responded to the scene and found an unresponsive person in the roadway. Alton Fire Department responded and determined the victim was deceased. The initial investigation at the scene determined the victim's injuries were consisted of being struck by a motor vehicle.

The Alton Police Department Traffic Bureau and Investigation Bureau were activated.

More information to come.