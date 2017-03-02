ALTON - A man was airlifted by ARCH to a St. Louis Hospital from OSF St. Anthony's Health Center Wednesday night following being struck by a car, Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said.

The man was struck around 10:11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Sebold said firefighters were alerted to the location of the incident, on College Ave. near Alby, by a motorist who alerted station personnel at the Alton Fire Station located at 333 E. 20th St. Upon arrival to the scene, Sebold said the pedestrian required a "level one trauma center," which exists in St. Louis.

Firefighters took the man to OSF St. Anthony's Health Center and called ARCH so he could be airlifted to St. Louis.

The Alton Police Department could not confirm the man's condition as of 11 a.m., but a department administrator said he believed the man was currently in serious condition.

No word on potential charges against the driver has been given at this time. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the incident is still under investigation at this time.

