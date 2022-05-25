MADISON COUNTY - A pedestrian was struck in the 900 block of East Airline Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Madison County Sheriff's Office was the lead agency at the scene. Madison County Capt. Will Dimitroff reported the accident did result in a fatality. He said the sheriff's office was called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. There are no other details yet available about the accident.

A Madison County Sheriff's vehicle and Bethalto Police controlled traffic in the area. Residents are urged to avoid the area until the investigation has been completed.

