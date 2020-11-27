Pedestrian Struck, Killed On I-55, State Police Traffic Crash Unit Investigates Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police District 11 reported Friday morning that a 26-year-old Hispanic male from St. Louis was struck by a vehicle in the left lane of Interstate 55 northbound, Milepost 5 in East St. Louis. Article continues after sponsor message The man was pronounced deceased on the scene. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is responding and will continue the investigation. Lanes 1 and 2 will be shut down for approximately two hours. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending