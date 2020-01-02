Pedestrian, Struck, Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Metropolis Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. METROPOLIS - A vehicle hit a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, in Metropolis on Butler Street. The pedestrian killed was Jackie D. Laird, 48, of Metropolis. Laird was transported by ambulance to the Massac Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. If anyone has any information pertaining to the crash please contact the Illinois State Police District 22 at 618-845-3740. The investigation into the crash continues. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending