GRANITE CITY - The Illinois State Police today released information about a pedestrian that was struck and killed at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at East Chain of Rocks Road, East of Lenox Avenue in Madison County.

ISP identified the person that was struck and killed as a 37-year-old male of Granite City. ISP has not been released name of the victim, pending next-of-kin notification.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Two-Unit Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHERE: East Chain of Rocks Road east of Lenox Avenue, Madison County.

WHEN: Dec 1, 2020 at approximately 5:56 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- Pedestrian.

Unit 2 - 2015 Silver GMC.

DRIVER: Unit 1- 37-year-old male of Granite City, IL. (Deceased, Pending Next of Kin Notification).

Unit 2- Samuel Lewis, 36-year-old male of Granite City, IL.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling east on East Chain of Rocks Road east of Lenox Avenue. Unit 1 entered the roadway, continuing across the right shoulder boundary line and was struck by Unit 2.

CHARGES: Pending investigation.



All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

