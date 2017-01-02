GODFREY - A passenger who had run out of gas on Illinois 255 and was walking near the Humbert Road exit was struck by a vehicle in the roadway around 6 p.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day night.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Lewis said the pedestrian was struck in the roadway by a passenger car and was taken immediately after assistance arrived to Alton Memorial, then transported to Barnes Hospital with serious injuries. Sgt. Lewis said he checked the man’s condition and he was stable later Sunday night.

“It was really dark up there,” Lewis said of where the man was walking. “I don’t know if he was confused on what the shoulder was or not. Any time a pedestrian is struck it is serious."

