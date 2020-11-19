CASEYVILLE - A pedestrian was struck and ultimately died in an incident at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, on Illinois Route 159 northbound at Hollywood Heights Road, Caseyville.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was a 2008 Silver Saturday Outlook.

The pedestrian was Joseph J. Maly Jr., a 73-year-old male from Caseyville. Maly was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced deceased.

PRELIMINARY:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 159 at the intersection with Hollywood Heights Road. A pedestrian had entered the roadway and was crossing from one side of Illinois Route 159 to the other. It is unknown which direction the pedestrian was traveling.

The pedestrian was in the middle of the left lane of northbound lanes of Illinois Route 159 when he was struck by unit 1. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

