ALTON - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Broadway in front of Fast Eddies Bon-Air. Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. It's unknown about the condition of the victim at this time. Alton Police Department was on scene to investigate the accident.