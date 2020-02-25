ALTON - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Broadway in front of Fast Eddies Bon-Air.

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. It’s unknown about the condition of the victim at this time. Alton Police Department was on scene to investigate the accident.

