ALTON - Alton Police Department is investigating a pedestrian who died after being struck by a train at about 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on the railroad tracks in the area of 2800 block of Circle Drive near Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

The Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the area after a call of a pedestrian who had been struck.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian who was on the train tracks, in the area of the 2800 block of Circle Drive," the chief said. "This area is just southeast of where officers were initially dispatched. There is no train crossing at this location.

"Unfortunately, the pedestrian has died and this investigation is still ongoing."

