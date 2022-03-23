ALTON - The pedestrian who was struck and killed on a train track in the 2800 block of Circle Drive in Alton has been identified. The man has been identified as Brian P. Andrews, 65, whose last known address was in High Ridge, MO., Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Wednesday morning.

At about 6:32 p.m. on March 22nd, 2022, Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department responded to the area of the train overpass in the 2400 block of Seminary Avenue, near Homer Adams Parkway, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian who was on the train tracks, in the area of the 2800 block of Circle Drive," Pulido said. "This area is just southeast of where officers were initially dispatched. There is no train crossing at this location."

This incident remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Amtrak Police Department.

