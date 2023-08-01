EAST ALTON - The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit was called by East Alton Police Department early this morning to investigate a fatal pedestrian incident in East Alton.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said the incident that involved one vehicle and a pedestrian on Stanley Road is under investigation by the Illinois State and they will release any additional information after this brief release. He said the vehicle appeared to be going eastbound of Stanley Road and the victim appeared to be northbound on foot.

“I don’t see any fault on the driver’s part at this point in the investigation,” the chief said. “Both people involved are males. The victim is 36 years old and from East Alton. Right now we have to release only limited information until Illinois State Police concludes their investigation.”

