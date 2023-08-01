EAST ALTON - The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit was called by East Alton Police Department early this morning to investigate a fatal pedestrian incident in East Alton.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said the incident that involved one vehicle and a pedestrian on Stanley Road is under investigation by the Illinois State and they will release any additional information after this brief release. He said the vehicle appeared to be going eastbound of Stanley Road and the victim appeared to be northbound on foot.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I don’t see any fault on the driver’s part at this point in the investigation,” the chief said. “Both people involved are males. The victim is 36 years old and from East Alton. Right now we have to release only limited information until Illinois State Police concludes their investigation.”

More like this:

East St. Louis Man Charged With Armed Robbery and First Degree Murder
Sep 30, 2025
East St. Louis Man Charged With Fatal Apartment Stabbing
Sep 30, 2025
Alton, Wood River Residents Charged With Weapon Offenses
Oct 2, 2025
ISP Arrests Belleville Woman For First-Degree Murder In Stabbing Death
Sep 29, 2025
Fairview Heights Police Chief Issues Statement On Nitrous Oxide Charge
Sep 23, 2025

 