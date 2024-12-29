ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred late Saturday night, resulting in the death of an adult male. The incident took place at approximately 11:22 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2024, in the 10100 block of Gravois Road, near the intersection with Laclede Station Road.

Officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct in St. Louis County responded to a call reporting a person struck by vehicles. Upon arrival, they found the male victim who had been hit by two motor vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was in the roadway when he was struck. Both drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene and are cooperating with law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Additional details will be released as they become available.

