PERRY COUNTY - A Pinckneyville man and Highland woman were involved in a fatal traffic crash on Illinois Route 127, south of Primose Road in Perry County on Tuesday. Jeremy Lueker, a 38-year-old male pedestrian of Pickneyville, died in the tragic accident.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:56 p.m. on January 12, 2021. All lanes in that area were shut down for approximately 5 hours and 20 minutesduring the traffic crash investigation. The Illinois State Police opened all lanes at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the full preliminary report of the accident released by Illinois State Police:

WHAT: Two-Unit Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 127 south of Primrose Road, Perry County

WHEN: Jan 12, 2021 at approximately 5:56 p.m.

UNIT1- Pedestrian

UNIT 2 - 2017 Gray Nissan

Unit 1- Jeremy Lueker, 38-year-old male of Pinckneyville, IL. (Deceased)

Unit 2- Shelly Steinwagner, 46-year-old female of Highland, IL

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Units 1,2 were traveling northbound on Illinois 127 south of Primrose Road. Unit 2 struck Unit 1. All lanes were shut down for approximately 5 hours and 20 minutesduring the traffic crash investigation; all lanes reopened at approximately 10:18 p.m.

CHARGES: Pending investigation.

