COLLINSVILLE - A 38-year-old Swansea male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle during icy conditions at 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2021, in the early morning hours just after New Year's Eve. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the preliminary report narrative from the Illinois State Police:

"Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Due to icy road conditions there were several crashes in the area of Interstate 255 at Milepost 22, near Black Lane in St Clair County. The pedestrian in the crash was the driver of a vehicle involved in a previous crash southbound on Interstate 255 in the same area.

"The pedestrian was walking northbound on the left shoulder of southbound Interstate 255 to warn oncoming motorists of the crash. Unit 1 lost control as it was approaching the previous crash. Unit 1 slid onto the left shoulder. Unit 1 struck the pedestrian and the concrete barrier. The pedestrian was fatally wounded when he fell from the overpass and landed a grassy area, east of Black Lane and under the Interstate 255 overpass.

"Unit 1 then struck the rear end of unit 2. The drivers of unit 1 and unit 2 refused medical attention. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time."

WHERE: Interstate 255 southbound at Milepost 22, Collinsville, St Clair County.

WHEN: Jan. 1, 2021 at 1:30 A.M.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1- Gray 2008 Chrysler 300

Unit 2 - Black 2012 Infiniti G25

DRIVERS: Unit 1 - Dwight L. Oregon, a 20-year-old male from Belleville, IL – Refused medical attention.

Unit 2 - Jasmine N. Enlow, a 32-year-old female from Belleville, IL - Refused medical attention.

PEDESTRIAN: A38-year-old male from Swansea, IL - Pronounced deceased on scene. (Awaiting notification of next of kin).

