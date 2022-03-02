EAST ST. LOUIS - A 35-year-old man died after he was struck in a single-vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality accident at 1:57 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2022. The accident occurred on I-55 northbound at milepost 5, near East St. Louis in St. Clair County.

The victim in the accident was Billy J. Herndon of Collinsville; the driver was a 34-year-old male of Valley Park, MO., and was operating a White 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police District 11

"Unit 1 was traveling northbound on I-55, at milepost 5, near East St. Louis," ISP said. "The pedestrian was walking in the right lane of the roadway and was struck by Unit 1. The pedestrian was fatally injured. The driver of Unit 1 was not injured. This is an open and ongoing investigation and no other details are available at this time."

