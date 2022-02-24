JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Pearl Embrey of Alton, IL, was recently named to the Dean's List of Lincoln University of Missouri (LU) in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the fall 2021 semester.

The LU Dean's List comprises undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term GPA of 3.5.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lincoln University of Missouri is a historically Black, 1890 land-grant, public university that provides excellent educational opportunities to a diverse population within a nurturing, student-centered environment. Lincoln is known for its innovative undergraduate and graduate programs in agriculture, business administration, criminal justice, elementary education, nursing, business administration, guidance and counseling, and natural science. Located in Jefferson City, Missouri, Lincoln University was founded in 1866 by the men of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries and their white officers for the benefit of freed African Americans. The university boasts an exciting residential life and a full slate of NCAA Division II athletics.

More like this: