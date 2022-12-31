ST. LOUIS - This is a recipe for Peanut Banana Overnight Oats submitted by the St. Louis Dairy Council.

Peanut Butter Banana Overnight Oats

Start your new year with this easy, plant-based recipe for an on-the-go breakfast that will be sure to keep you fueled up all day long. With milk’s 13 essential nutrients, fiber from the oats, protein from the peanut butter and dairy foods, and not to mention the delicious taste, you will be ready to ring in the new year with a healthy routine!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1/3 cup old-fashioned oats

1/3 cup milk

1/3 cup plain yogurt

½ medium banana, sliced, divided

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

½ Tbsp. honey

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. chia seeds (optional)

Directions:

  1. Mix oats, milk, yogurt, peanut butter, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and chia seeds together in bowl.
  1. Layer ½ mixture in a sealable container or jar. Top with half of the banana slices. Repeat with remaining mixture and banana slices.
  2. Seal container with lid and place in refrigerator overnight.
  3. Enjoy in the morning.

