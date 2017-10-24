EDWARDSVILLE - This September, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville high school student Payton Roberts with the student of the month award. Nominated by Jennifer Weller, Payton hopes to attend Washington University in St. Louis or the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

In the future, she would like to become a pediatric Speech Language Pathologist and is also interested in getting a minor in psychology. She also would like to become fluent in sign language while in college. Payton participates in many organizations at Edwardsville high school including Medical Occupations Club (current President), National Honor Society, Sign Language Club, Prom Committee and Mu Alpha Theta (National Math Honor Society). She was previously a varsity cheerleader and was also a yearbook photographer. With this she has accumulated a number of achievements such as being top 10 at HOSA State competition for Health Career Display with Paige Way, she was inducted into National Honor Society and selected to attend Camp Neuro at Washington University this past summer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Payton enjoys photography and runs her own photography business taking photographs for all types of events from sports to newborns to senior portraits. Her website is www.paytonmroberts.wixsite.com/pmariephotography. She babysits and helps others. She enjoys volunteering through the Medical Occupations Club at the school. For example she volunteered at and event for St. Louis Children’s Hospital called the Tri My Best triathlon for children with cerebral palsy.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High Schoo staff chooses one of the monthly winners for the $1,500 Edwardsville Rotary EHS Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $26,500 in scholarships to date.

More like this: