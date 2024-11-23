MARYVILLE - The Pavilion for Women’s Birth Equity team received accolades for its contributions to maternal health at the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative (ILPQC) conference held recently in Chicago. The recognition highlights the team’s ongoing efforts to improve health outcomes for women and infants in Illinois.

Since its inception in 1993, the Pavilion for Women has been a vital resource for expectant mothers in the community, delivering thousands of babies. The facility emphasizes patient-centered care, adapting to the evolving needs of the community it serves. “Our focus is to continue to offer care based on the patient’s desires and needs for her delivery,” a representative from the Pavilion stated.

The ILPQC, established to enhance the quality of care and health outcomes for infants and women across the state, launched its Birth Equity initiative in 2021. This initiative aims to address maternal disparities and promote equitable care in hospitals throughout Illinois. The Pavilion’s Birth Equity team has concentrated on educating physicians and staff about social determinants of health (SDoH) affecting pregnant women, collecting quality data to improve care, and engaging the community to foster patient-centered practices.

In addition to the Birth Equity initiative, the ILPQC has introduced programs promoting vaginal birth, antibiotic stewardship, and safe sleep, with Birth Equity principles integrated into each initiative. The Pavilion has responded by developing new educational documentation that focuses on SDoH, connecting patients and families with necessary resources, and creating personalized birth plans that address the specific needs of patients and their families.

As the community surrounding the Pavilion for Women continues to grow, the unit remains committed to evolving its practices and learning new techniques to provide optimal care for its patients.

