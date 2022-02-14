Pauletta & John's Love Story
February 14, 2022 1:04 PM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Pauletta Kendig & John Betz from East Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: February 8, 2016
Article continues after sponsor message
Briefly Describe First Date: Had a small bonfire at my house with the kids.
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy hanging out with friends and family. We enjoy spending time together when we can.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is the key to a happy relationship.
More like this: