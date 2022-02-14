Pauletta and JohnOur Love Story:

The Couple: Pauletta Kendig & John Betz from East Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: February 8, 2016

Briefly Describe First Date: Had a small bonfire at my house with the kids.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy hanging out with friends and family. We enjoy spending time together when we can.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is the key to a happy relationship.

