PIASA - Paul Russell demonstrates responsibility and kindness at Southwestern High School.

For his hard work, Paul Russell is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

A junior at Southwestern, Russell stays busy with his academics. He is enrolled in several classes and excels in all of them.

But above his academics, Russell’s attitude is what sets him apart. He approaches every day with a willingness to learn and push for success. He embodies dedication and positivity. His classmates and teachers see Russell as someone who puts in the work, and he manages to do this all while exhibiting kindness and generosity.

Outside of school, Russell collects action figures. He enjoys building his collection, and he has a great passion for the media he consumes.

Though he is not yet positive what he wants to do after graduation, he has plenty of time to decide. His loved ones and teachers know he is set up for success, especially with his strong work ethic, the way he prioritizes kindness, and the continued dedication he shows every day.

Congratulations to Paul for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

