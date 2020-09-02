JERSEY - Paul E. Broadway, charged on Tuesday in Madison County with Failure To Report An Accident Involving Personal Injury Or Death after the accident where 2-year-old Ellee Grace Kiser of Godfrey died, was charged and entered a guilty plea before with another major driving offense, Jersey County Seventh Judicial Court files show.

The date of the Jersey County charge was November 16, 2006, and it was for Aggravated Reckless Driving after an incident in Grafton.

Broadway was charged and convicted of a count of Aggravated Reckless Driving in 2007. Count I involving the Aggravated Reckless Driving charge at that time read as follows: “In that the said defendant drove a 1999 GMC truck bearing Illinois registration VISION on Illinois Route 100, Grafton, Jersey County, Illinois, with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and in so doing caused great bodily harm to David Rhodes, in that said vehicle, while traveling in excess of the posted speed limit and struck David Rhodes while David Rhodes was crossing the road in a crosswalk. The impact throwing David Rhodes was approximately 55 feet, in violation of Chapter 625, Act 5, Section 11-503 (a) (1) of the Illinois Compiled Statues. (Class 4).”

Article continues after sponsor message

On January 3, 2007, Broadway waived a trial by jury or by court and entered a guilty plea in the case. Broadway’s sentence for the Aggravated Reckless Driving conviction was probation for two years, $2,226 in fines and costs. The date of sentence was January 4, 2007. Discharge date was January 4, 2008.

Ellee Grace Kiser, of Godfrey, died on Monday, August 31, 2020, after she was struck by a GMC pickup truck that law enforcement say was operated by Broadway. The driver and pickup truck left the scene and did not report the accident to law enforcement. The truck was eventually spotted and reported to law enforcement after being seen in the region. Broadway was taken into custody after a traffic stop by Alton Police on Tuesday. A press conference was held on Wednesday at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and more details about the case were revealed by Sheriff John Lakin and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kiser’s dog was also struck by the pickup and died on Monday.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said Kiser died of blunt head and neck trauma on Monday.

Broadway's bond has been set at $100,000.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: