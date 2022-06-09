EDWARDSVILLE — Paul Broadway was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and over $10,000 restitution after a conviction in the tragic hit-and-run death of 2-year-old Elle Grace Kiser of Godfrey and her family dog. The case riveted the area when it occurred on August 31, 2020.

On Friday, May 3, 2022, Broadway was sentenced for the Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death after a hit and run accident on August 31, 2020, which resulted in the death of Kiser and her dog. Broadway’s conviction could have resulted in a sentencing range from probation to eight years’ imprisonment.

“There is no court judgment that will bring back Elle Grace and give her the future that her family still grieves over with her loss,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “We hope that this helps bring some closure for them.”

Haine specifically thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Loughrey for fighting against probation for the defendant and for fighting for justice for Elle Grace and her family.

Elle Grace was playing in her yard in August 2020 with the family dog on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey.

Haine said the evidence showed the dog ran into the street, Elle Grace followed, where both were struck by Broadway, who momentarily paused but left the scene without reporting the accident.

Broadway had a previous guilty conviction in 2006 for Aggravated Reckless Driving in Jersey County, where he struck a pedestrian crossing in a crosswalk while driving at a high rate of speed.

Haine is grateful to the community that helped to identify Broadway’s vehicle in social media posts and to the hard work of the Madison County Sheriff’s department.

