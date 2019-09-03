EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Arts Center brought out a packed house recently for the reception of their latest exhibit ‘Patron of the Arts: Paulette Myers’.

The closing reception was held in celebration of their most recent gallery honoring Paulette Myers. Myers, a professor, mentor, and metalsmith, work was displayed, along with many of her past student's creations. To celebrate a local artist with such success brought for an exciting gallery over the month it was up for display.

The gallery was curated by SIUE’s Associate Professor of Metalworking Aimee Howard-Clinger. The art itself, featuring unique abstract, sculpture, and jewelry, surrounding metalworking. Featuring the work of Paulette Myers and over 35 other artists that were students of Myers and mentored by her. The three-hour reception brought in a steady stream of traffic. Many art students themselves, excited to see the response to other students' work.

“Seeing all of the metalworking, it is a very interesting exhibit. It’s great to see these amazing pieces from so many people that went to SIUE,” said Kendra Yang a student of SIUE.

Edwardsville Arts Center, located on the campus of Edwardsville High School, at 6165 Center Grove Road, is a nonprofit organization. Hosting many local art-centered events in the area, and holding a steady stream of galleries at their own location. They also host art classes and workshops for the community.

The Edwardsville Arts Center popular Edwardsville Arts Fair is coming up on September 27-29. Hosting 100 artists work and featuring food, live music, and more.

For more information and to keep up to date on their upcoming events check out their website http://edwardsvilleartscenter.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleArtsCenter/.

