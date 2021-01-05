ALTON — Patricia “Pat” Meyer, a clinician at Centerstone, was recently awarded the Ellen T. Quinn Memorial Award by the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois (CBHA).

This award is given to an individual with outstanding support and commitment in the delivery of quality community behavioral health services to individuals with mental illness and/or substance use disorders in Illinois by either a behavioral health professional or a CBHA member agency.

“Pat continues to be a positive, reliable, and exemplary advocate for individuals who struggle with addiction,” says Stacy Seitz, assistant director with Centerstone. “Pat’s vast knowledge within the field of the legal system, substance use, treatment, and recovery process is not duplicable.”

Meyer was nominated by her supervisor and fellow staff for her outstanding work. Meyer has worked with Centerstone and it’s legacy organizations for more than 30 years.

“Through her work, Pat consistently shows empathy and compassion for her clients, as well as the staff who have worked with her and were fortunate enough to learn from her experience,” says Janette Heath, vice president of clinical excellence at Centerstone.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

