TROY - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced U.S. 40 will be intermittently restricted to one lane from Interstate 55/70 to one-quarter (1/4) mile east of Bethany Lane starting Tuesday, September 12, 2017, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers and other traffic control devices. The concrete median and sidewalk work will take place daily from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. beginning September 12 and ending September 15.

Starting September 24, pavement patching and resurfacing work will take place nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on this route. All work is expected to be completed by late November 2017.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The General Contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this:

Lane Closures On I-64 In St. Clair County Begin July 18, 2025  
3 days ago
Lane Closures On Eastbound I-64 In St. Clair County Are Announced
Jul 5, 2025
Illinois 4 Closure Near Illinois 150 Postponed
Jun 25, 2025
Center Grove Road Bridge Replacement On Track For Mid-August 2025 Completion
2 days ago
Lane Closures Announced For Next Week In St. Clair County
5 days ago

 