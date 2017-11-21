WOOD RIVER - Patches & Badges for Kids, NFP will be hosting its annual Shopping Spree for Needy Children. Patches & Badges for Kids, NFP will be hosting its annual Shopping Spree for Needy Children.

WHEN: December 5th and 6th at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Wal-Mart Store, Wood River IL 62095

Patches & Badges for Kids, NFP will be hosting approximately thirty plus children from area schools of Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, Hartford, East Alton and Bethalto. These children are selected by the schools staff members and nurses.

The children are teamed up with a motorcycle enthusiast, first responder, local volunteer or supporter to shop for needed clothing and gifts.

Article continues after sponsor message

Each child will receive $100 for clothing needs and $100 for gifts. Many children use their gift money for members of their families. Each child will receive a gift bag containing towels, soap, tooth brushes and paste.

Monies raised this year have come from fundraising events from Ted’s Motorcycle World, Red Knights Motorcycle Club, PRiDE Fitness, and Dream Weavers Motorcycle Club. Donations have come from Conoco Phillips, Operating Engineers 399, Wood River Police Association and many volunteers who have put in their efforts to raise funds.

In addition to our shopping event this charity assists families and programs throughout the year who are need of emergency assistance. Alton PD PB&PA Shop with a Cop and Highland PD Christmas with a Cop programs are also supported.

BIG THANK YOU to everyone!

More like this: