ALTON - The fourth annual Patches & Badges For Kids Handlebars & Guitars ride for children in need has a 1 p.m. start on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event is sponsored by Ted’s Motorcycle World. Cost is $15 per rider and $5 per passenger.

The ride starts at Ted’s Motorcycle World and includes a scenic ride through the countryside and ends at Drifters in Grafton for entertainment. A private tent is reserved after the finish.

All proceeds from the event benefit Patches & Badges for Kids NFP. The organization provides for children in need, especially throughout the holiday season with help of the sponsors and supporters.

Brent Wells, an investigator for Simmons Hanley Conroy Law Firm in Alton, is a former area police officer and said the Patches & Badges fundraiser is an event where area police officers, EMS personnel, motorcycle enthusiasts and volunteers participate together.

“As a former policeman, I know we are in the public’s view in many people’s worst time of their life in a family emergency and sometimes we don’t get to work with them in a positive light,” he said. “We like to interact with them in a positive light with different circumstances and the shopping spree is perfect for that.”

The motorcycle ride includes friends who join up and ride through the Jersey County countryside, then have fun at Drifter’s in Grafton.

“This is a very social event,” he said of the post-motorcycle ride activities.

Pre-register at PatchesAndBadgesForKids.com or send registration form to P&B for Kids; P.O. Box 562, Wood River, IL., 60295. There will also be same-day registration.

