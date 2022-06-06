Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - Pat Brandmeyer of Albers was the big winner in the Big-Bona Raffle at Bonifest this past weekend.

Shown above is the draw for the winning ticket. Brandmeyer captured $50,000 for the top prize in the raffle.

The second-place winner was Evan Kiel, of Wildwood, MO., of $1,250, and third-place winner was John Becker, of Alton, IL., $600. A total of 887 tickets were sold.