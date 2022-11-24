ALTON - Millenium Temple and Pastor Michael Porter definitely have a heart for the community. Today on Thanksgiving Day, there are many in the community who are thankful for the efforts they extend year-round to the community, not just on this special holiday or at Christmas time.

This past weekend, the church passed out turkey dinner and sides to anyone who wanted to attend from the community.

Sarah Porter, Michael’s daughter, said the special Thanksgiving event was well attended and those who were there seemed to love the touch on the turkey and the fixings. Porter has been pastor at Millennium Temple for 10 years and there are many impoverished in the region who now give thanks he is there for the services the church provides.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sarah Porter said she is extremely proud of her church and her mother, Alberta, and father. Alberta has always shared her husband’s beliefs of keeping the church as a place not only for the regular congregation but the less fortunate who sometimes desperately need their help. She too believes the mission is not just at the holidays to help the less fortunate, but throughout the year.

“My dad opens the church up for people when they need it and opens the food pantry for those in need,” he said. “The church always does a big Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church also always has a toy drive for children at Christmas time.”

Sarah Porter said there were a lot of smiling faces at the Thanksgiving dinner held by the church and it continued what the congregation and pastor have done for many years in the Alton community - showing love for everyone, regardless of their financial status.

More like this: