BELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD), in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit and AARP in St. Louis, will be hosting Passport to Music on Metro on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at both the Belleville and Emerson Park Transit Centers. This music festival will feature four musical acts, two at each venue, and is designed to promote community, encourage ridership and showcase the new amenities offered as part of “Transit Stop Transformation” efforts. The music event is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be onsite for food and drink purchases.

MetroLink serves both transit centers and a $5 Metro Day Pass can be purchased for those interested in traveling back-and-forth between the stations. SCCTD bus riders can get to the Emerson Park Transit Center via the 6 Rosemont, 8 Alta Sita and 9 Washington Park routes. The Belleville Transit Center is served by the 1 Main Street-State Street and the 16 St. Clair Square SCCTD bus routes.

Passport to Music on Metro on June 25

Belleville Transit Center

718 Scheel Street in Belleville, IL 62220

1 p.m. Jazz Band First Call

3 p.m. Rhythm and blues artist Renee Smith

Article continues after sponsor message

Food available for purchase: The Sweet Side and Soulcial Smash Burger

Emerson Park Transit Center

929 N. 15th Street, East St Louis, IL 62205

1 p.m. Classic blues artist Uvee Hayes

3 p.m. St. Louis jazz and blues singer Erika Johnson

Food available for purchase: Pirtle’s Ice Cream and Tony’s Tacos

Each transit center will feature a special area for residents from the nearby communities to enjoy the music festival.

“We are thrilled be able to host a festival of this nature for the community in collaboration with Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit and AARP in St. Louis,” said Ken Sharkey, managing director for the St. Clair County Transit District. “It provides a unique opportunity to bring the community together to enjoy music and check out the interactive, playful and engaging space offered at these sites through our ‘Transit Stop Transformation’ efforts.”

To learn more about St. Clair County Transit District and the Passport to Music on Metro, visit www.scctd.org.

More like this: