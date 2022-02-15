BETHALTO - Amanda Winn led a group rally of passionate members for the right to wear a mask or not in Bethalto School District 8 late this past week in Bethalto near the high school and middle school. On Monday night, Bethalto School District 8 Board President Todd Meiser announced the schools are going mask optional.

Bethalto School District 8 resumed classes on Monday and everything was normal. The new changes went into effect on Tuesday.

Photos are included here from the rally last Friday that shows the diverse ages of those in attendance.

There was a large crowd in attendance from young to older adults at the rally. Bethalto School District 8 canceled school this past Friday concerned about the commotion of the rally before school, however, it was very peaceful.

Winn said she has been in other areas of the state with rally events trying to unleash school masking, which was instituted because of COVID-19. Winn’s husband is a military veteran and she agrees she is passionate in regard to issues in regard to freedom in this country.

A woman spoke up from the rally and said the kids who joined the adults for the rally are “good kids.” “They make good grades and play sports and get awards for doing the right thing,” she said.

Multiple youths said that day they just “want the right to be in school without a mask," so they were obviously satisfied when the change was made Monday night.

