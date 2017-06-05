Latest station in Chicago-St. Louis rail improvements will provide convenient travel option

PONTIAC – Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn was joined today by city officials and Amtrak to announce the completion of the new station in historic downtown Pontiac, the latest of several station improvements overseen by the Illinois Department of Transportation along the Chicago-St. Louis passenger rail corridor. The new station opens to Amtrak service beginning Tuesday, June 6.

“After years of construction along one of the busiest passenger rail corridors in the country, the benefits are beginning to show with beautiful new stations in our state’s great communities,” Secretary Blankenhorn said. “This building will become a centerpiece of downtown Pontiac and provide travelers a safer, more reliable and convenient option to get to where they want to go.”

The 1,350-square-foot building features a peaked roof, glass façade and modern facilities and amenities for passengers on Amtrak’s Lincoln Service and Texas Eagle. Features include connections to bicycle and pedestrian paths, free Wi-Fi and parking for both vehicles and bikes. Located at 711 W. Water St., one block south of the old station, the new depot follows the successful opening last fall of a new station to the north in Dwight.

“I am very excited about what the new station means to the City of Pontiac,” said Mayor Robert T. Russell. “The station along with the new parking will be a real benefit to the Amtrak customers of the area. Additionally, it will enhance the experience of the tourists visiting Pontiac on the train.”

Funding for the $2.65 million project was part of a federal grant administered by IDOT to introduce better performance and higher speeds on the Union Pacific Railroad between Chicago and St. Louis. New stations also are being built in Lincoln, Carlinville and Alton. The stations in Normal and Springfield will be upgraded.

“The good news about Amtrak stations in Illinois this year starts here in Pontiac, and I cannot think of a better place,” said Mike Franke, Amtrak Senior Director of State Government Contracts. “This is a significant upgrade for the more than 15,000 Amtrak customers who use this stop in Livingston County.”

For more information, please visit idothsr.org.

