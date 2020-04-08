EAST ALTON - Parts of Madison County were hit with some high winds Wednesday evening, with some damage in certain areas.

East Alton Fire Department responded to a large tree that had fallen and struck a house and pulled power lines down at Wood River Avenue and Valley Drive. No injuries were reported.

Bethalto Fire Department responded to power lines down in the area of Albers Lane.

Madison County was under a severe thunderstorm warning when the storm moved through.