EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville made an announcement today that M Street, between 427 M. St. and 443 M St., will be closed on Wednesday Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 18, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

"Access to roadway outside of regular working hours should be available," Matt Taul, superintendent of streets and fleet Maintenance, said. "This closure will allow for the removal and replacement of pavement that was damaged caused by a water main break.

"Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process."

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

