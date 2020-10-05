EDWARDSVILLE - Barnett Drive between 383 Barnett Drive and 371 Barnett Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville Public Works Field Operations Superintendent Julie Martin said this closure will allow for the removal and replacement of deteriorated storm sewer.

"All driveways will be accessible during construction," she said. "It is expected this project will be completed by the end of the day on October 6, 2020.

"During the closure, motorists shall use alternative routes. The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process."

Please contact the Edwardsville Public Works Department at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

