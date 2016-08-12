Article continues after sponsor message

SPARTA – Governor Bruce Rauner attended the Grand American World Trapshooting Championship today at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex. The Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) organizes the Grand American, which is continuing in Southern Illinois due to the partnership between the State and the ATA.

“Our partnership with the ATA is an example of a targeted relationship that works together to ensure state facilities work for both the visitors that use them and the taxpayers that fund them,” Governor Rauner said. “By working together, we were able to ensure this storied and excellent event continued in Southern Illinois.”

The Grand American runs through August 13. Thousands of people participate and attend the competition, which generates more than $10 million for the local economy.

