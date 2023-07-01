GLEN CARBON - A portion of the walls going up on the new Olive Garden in Glen Carbon was knocked down Saturday afternoon.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford confirmed the walls were struck during the heavy windstorm. However, he said the main part of what had been constructed did remain intact.

Whiteford also said his department fielded 18 storm-related calls today.

"Anderson Rehab is on backup power," Whiteford said. "YMCA Godsen is also on backup power."

Some in the Edwardsville vicinity are without power and have been told it may be Monday, July 3, before their power is live again. Many Ameren employees were dispatched up north because of the storm there, Ameren Illinois officials said on Saturday.

