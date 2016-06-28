ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced Golf Road north of Illinois Route 3/111 (Homer Adams Parkway) will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, July 5, 2016, through Thursday, July 7, 2016.

This road closure is necessary to construct storm sewer improvements for the proposed Alton Multimodal Facility. Local detours will be in place to provide access to businesses located north of the intersection. The Contractor on this project is RCS Construction, Inc.

The Department asks that all motorists look for ROAD CONSTRUCTION AHEAD signs, are urged to be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these lane closures.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

