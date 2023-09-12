BETHALTO - Coming off a 1-8 campaign in 2022, Civic Memorial football is already much improved in 2023. It’s a team with weapons all over the field, and one of those weapons early in the season has been sophomore wide receiver Parker Parnell.

Parnell, a speedy wideout with the football IQ to find open space, has already made his presence felt in the Eagle offense in 2023. In CM’s giant 40-7 win over EAWR on September 1, Parnell showcased his skills on an extended touchdown play, taking a screen pass to the house for six.

Parnell latched onto a quick pass from Eagle QB Jack Piening, made a man miss waiting for blockers, and shot up the CM sideline to extend his team’s lead.

“After getting the ball, I’m able to see the field really well,” said Parnell, on his touchdown in the EAWR game. “Once the blocking started picking up, I saw more and more open space, and found some room for the touchdown.”

For his performance so far this season, Parker Parnell is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Parnell and his CM team were rampant in a big win in enemy territory in Wood River.

“It was a really good night, we came together as a team,” he said of his team’s performance in the win. “We beat a good team, (an EAWR) team that was saying they would beat us. We just ended up coming out and proving them wrong.”

Parnell is part of a youth movement all over the field for the CM Eagles football program. Head coach Rick Reinhart knows that his team is young, and will make mistakes, but there are a lot of exciting players who are making the Eagles entertaining to watch, like Parnell.

“We’ve got such a good young group,” Reinhart said. “Guys that can wing it, receivers that can catch it. It’s a lot of fun.”

As young as Reinhart’s Eagles squad is, they’re pretty improved, and Parnell believes the Eagles can get back to the postseason in 2023.

“You know, I really want to make the playoffs,” said Parnell after the win at EAWR. “Just as bad as my teammates do. We’re going to keep working all season to try to achieve it.”

More like this: