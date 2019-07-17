EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like to invite all senior citizens 55 years and older to enjoy a nice summer day touring the Missouri Botanical Garden on Thursday, August 22nd.

The morning will begin with a private, narrated tram tour that will give participants an overview of the 79 acres of manicured gardens. Lunch can then be purchased onsite in the Sassafras Café or Terrace Café. The group will spend the rest of the afternoon strolling the many gardens and attractions such as the 14 acres Japanese Garden, the Victorian District, the tropical rain forest in the Climatron, the Bakewell Ottoman Garden, and Henry Shaw’s restored summer house the Tower Grove House.

The fee for this trip is $45 per participant and covers transportation, garden admission, and private tram tour. Lunch is not provided. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

The bus will depart from the Eden United Church of Christ parking lot located next to the Main Street Community Center at 1003 N. Main St. in Edwardsville at 9:15 a.m. and will return at approximately 3:15 p.m. To reserve your spot on this trip call 692-7538 or send a check made out to Edwardsville Parks Department to 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025 and write ESCAPE on the envelope.

